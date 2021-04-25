Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 63,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

