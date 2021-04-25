Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Okta posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $279.30. 1,170,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.25. Okta has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

