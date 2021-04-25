Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.90). REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 278,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,190. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.