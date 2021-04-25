Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.40 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.32 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

