Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $5.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings per share of $5.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.13 and the lowest is $5.35. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $333.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $153.09 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

