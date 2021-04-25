Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.90 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

