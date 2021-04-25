Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

