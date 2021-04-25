Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $83.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.90 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Cinemark posted sales of $543.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of CNK opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.