Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

