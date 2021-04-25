Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce sales of $138.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $137.63 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $580.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

