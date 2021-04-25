Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $2.05. First Solar posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

