Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

