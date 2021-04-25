Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $524.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $398.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

HSC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $14,841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.