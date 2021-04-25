Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post sales of $253.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.10 million. Interface posted sales of $288.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Interface stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 14.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

