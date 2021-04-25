Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of IFF opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

