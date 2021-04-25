Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $301.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $302.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.