Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

