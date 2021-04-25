Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,615. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.