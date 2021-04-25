Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.23. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 654,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,856. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

