Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 891,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

