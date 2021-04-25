Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

