Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $853.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Shopify reported sales of $470.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,334.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,137.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.