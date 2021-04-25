Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 222,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

