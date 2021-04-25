Zacks: Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post sales of $18.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

