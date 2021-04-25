Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

