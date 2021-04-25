Zano (ZANO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $274,318.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $274,318.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,663.83 or 0.99971090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.01 or 0.01125260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.50 or 0.00512291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00386201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,641,327 coins and its circulating supply is 10,611,827 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

