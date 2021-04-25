ZB Token (ZB) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $205.92 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

