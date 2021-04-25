ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $26,694.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.00414564 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00223307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,179,072 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.