Zcoin (XZC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,852.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.32 or 0.04725042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.00454243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $753.54 or 0.01542467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.84 or 0.00703827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00486629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00413117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

