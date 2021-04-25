ZCore (ZCR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ZCore has a total market cap of $627,743.61 and $2,550.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,494,465 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

