Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 128,841 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,055.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,841 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.