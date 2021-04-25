Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

