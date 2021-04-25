Zel (ZEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

