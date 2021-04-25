Zelwin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $317,532.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $362.88 million and $317,532.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $5.13 or 0.00010297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00690529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.64 or 0.07739641 BTC.

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

