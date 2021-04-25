Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $717,748.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

