ZEON (ZEON) Trading 52.2% Lower Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ZEON has a total market cap of $23.88 million and $6.52 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.