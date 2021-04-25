Zero Utility Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,019.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and $1,019.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,439.44 or 0.02911131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

