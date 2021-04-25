Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.50

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $67,393.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.53 or 0.00417016 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00162588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00227458 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,923,346 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

