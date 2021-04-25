Zhang Financial LLC Buys 14,459 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 19.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

