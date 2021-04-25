Zhang Financial LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

