Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $250.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

