Zhang Financial LLC Sells 5,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 11.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $41,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $171.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.