Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.