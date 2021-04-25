Zilliqa Reaches One Day Volume of $126.54 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $126.54 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,502,969,731 coins and its circulating supply is 11,211,502,578 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

