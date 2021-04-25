Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

ZG opened at $138.94 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

