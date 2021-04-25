ZINC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,044.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. ZINC has a market cap of $121,079.27 and $2,044.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars.

