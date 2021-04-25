ZKSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.76 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $456.61 million and approximately $31.76 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00269250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.01031777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00652713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,143.49 or 0.99797862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

