ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZPER has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $160.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00074576 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

