Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Zscaler worth $28,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,273. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Shares of ZS opened at $190.26 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $64.90 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.