$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.36 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

